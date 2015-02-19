Oilers bump Bruins in 12-round shootout

EDMONTON, Alberta -- The Edmonton Oilers waited 14 years -- and a marathon shootout that probably seemed that long to them -- but they finally beat the Boston Bruins.

Defenseman Martin Marincin scored the only goal of the shootout, in the 12th round, to give the Oilers a 4-3 win over the Bruins on Wednesday. Edmonton recorded its first victory over Boston since Oct. 17, 2000.

“That was a lot of fun,” Oilers winger Ted Purcell said. “Watching the shootout, I don’t know how much longer we could take.”

The shootout seemed like an exercise in futility, with Boston goaltender Tuukka Rask and Edmonton goalie Ben Scrivens stopping 23 of 23 shooters before Marincin, who actually fanned on his attempt, watched the winner sneak through Rask’s pads.

Marincin put a puck in the net in an NHL game for the first time. On his 23rd birthday.

“I just tried to make a move, and the ice was bad,” Marincin said with a grin. “So I guess I had some good luck.”

In addition to finally breaking their slump against the Bruins, the Oilers won the dreaded first game back from a road trip, going against the grain of a recent 4-19-5 drought.

“I didn’t know those stats, but Boston is a hard team to play against, and for whatever reason, coming back from a trip you don’t have much energy,” Purcell said. “This is good for everyone’s confidence.”

The Bruins, who are in the middle of a frantic playoff chase, are reeling after their fifth consecutive loss.

“It was a frustrating night for a lot of reasons,” Boston coach Claude Julien said. “Everyone is frustrated, but you have to build on the things that you saw when it started to go better and you gotta hope that your team is better next game.”

Edmonton (17-32-10) jumped out to a 2-0 first-period lead on goals at 4:29 from right winger Nail Yakupov, who extended his points streak to six games, and at 15:53 from center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, his fourth in four games. Nugent-Hopkins’ goal came on a power play.

Boston (28-20-9) closed it to 2-1 with a power-play goal from right winger Loui Eriksson, a deflected point shot that Scrivens, who was excellent in the first period, never saw. Eriksson scored with 20 seconds left in the opening period.

The Oilers looked as if they had the game in control after Purcell’s power-play goal at 9:00 of the second made it 3-1, but the Bruins had different ideas and shut the building up in a hurry with two quick goals to tie it.

Right wingers Reilly Smith and David Pastrnak scored at 14:17 and 15:52, respectively, to make it 3-3 through 40 minutes, which is how the score stayed through regulation and overtime.

“I think the first period was not our best hockey at all,” Boston defenseman Dougie Hamilton said. “Luckily we had that goal at the end of it and we improved in the second period. But in the third period, we just couldn’t convert. It was back and forth hockey, and it was unfortunate that we couldn’t score.”

Scrivens finished with 38 saves through overtime, while Rask was credited with 27 saves.

What bothers Julien most is that Boston had 41 shots, plus another 12 in the shootout, and couldn’t get a win.

“We got ourselves back in the game, but at the end of this all, it’s our inability to finish,” Julien said. “Whether that’s confidence, whether it’s a lack of confidence, we created chances down to the last few seconds of the third and in overtime and couldn’t score.”

Oilers defenseman Jeff Petry left the game with a rib injury after being hit into boards midway through the second period. Petry is Edmonton’s biggest trading chip heading into the March 2 deadline, and his game and his value were trending up in recent weeks.

Edmonton center Anton Lander, who was playing the best hockey of his young career -- three goals in his last five games -- left the game in the third period with a shoulder injury.

The Oilers didn’t disclose the severity of either injury.

NOTES: Just as Oilers G Ben Scrivens returned to the lineup after missing four games with a hamstring injury, G Viktor Fasth was out with a knee injury after being turned inside out during a shootout attempt Tuesday in Winnipeg. ... Edmonton LW Matt Hendricks was back after missing two games with an ankle injury. However, Oilers LW Rob Klinkhammer missed his second straight game to attend the birth of his first child. ... Boston G Tuukka Rask played in 24 of the Bruins’ past 25 games. ... The Bruins were without D Kevan Miller, who sustained a right shoulder injury Monday in Calgary. He is the team leader in plus-minus (plus-20). ... The Bruins recalled G Malcolm Subban from the AHL, and they are expected to give him his first career start in the next few games.