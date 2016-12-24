Hurricanes rally past Bruins in OT

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Teuvo Teravainen scored with 1:59 remaining in overtime as the Carolina Hurricanes rallied for a 3-2 victory against the Boston Bruins on Friday night at PNC Arena

Jordan Staal and Justin Faulk scored in regulation for Carolina

Ryan Spooner and Brad Marchand scored in regulation for Boston, which led 2-0. The Bruins fell to 15-0-1 when leading after two periods this season.

Carolina goalie Cam Ward, playing for the second night in a row after the team's four-day layoff, made 31 saves.

Anton Khudobin made 20 saves for the Bruins in only his eighth outing of the season, but his third appearance in Boston's last five games. He has only one win seven decisions.

Teravainen's tally was the only shot on goal in overtime for either team. He has nine goals this season

The Bruins were aiming for their third victory in their last four games after a 1-3-1 stretch, but instead were stuck with frustration going into the holiday break.

A few minutes into the third period, Boston had a 31-13 advantage in shots but the Hurricanes went on a power play 4:42 into the period. Carolina produced four shots in the next two minutes without scoring.

But six seconds later, Faulk converted off a faceoff with 13:12 remaining after receiving a pass from Elias Lindholm. Faulk has four goals in the last five games.

Staal cut Carolina's deficit to 2-1 midway through the second period with a short-handed goal, negating much of Boston's dominance across the first 30 minutes.

Spooner opened the scoring, with the last three of his four goals this season coming in road games. That gave Boston 22 first-period goals this season, the same number it has allowed in the opening 20 minutes of games.

Marchand's 10th goal came when he redirected Spooner's blast on a second-period power play. It was Marchand's second power-play tally this season.

The Bruins had 15 shots in the first 13 minutes, but only one goal to show for it. Their shot advantage grew to 28-12 through two periods.

It was Staal's second goal in five games since returning from a concussion.

NOTE: The Hurricanes announced that the makeup date from Monday night's scheduled home matchup with Detroit is March 27. Ice problems caused this week's game to be nixed. ... After making his season debut with the Bruins on Thursday night, C Frank Vatrano was in the lineup again. He had foot surgery in September. ... G Eddie Lack was the backup for Carolina, suiting up at home for the first time in more than a month because of a concussion sustained in practice. ... Boston's next game is Tuesday at Columbus, marking the third of four consecutive road games. ... The Hurricanes are back in action Wednesday at Pittsburgh.