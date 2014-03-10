Smith’s shootout goal lifts Bruins past Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tuukka Rask had made five saves and an acrobatic poke check in a shootout to keep the Tampa Bay Lightning scoreless by the time right winger Richard Panik lined up against him on Saturday night at Tampa Bay Times Forum.

The Boston Bruins goaltender was beaten this time. But then again he wasn‘t, as Panik’s blast breezed past the motionless goaltender but clanked harmlessly off the post.

Moments later, right winger Reilly Smith scored the only goal in the seventh round of a shootout as the Bruins came from behind twice to beat the Lightning 4-3.

“Sometimes you have to be lucky to be good,” Raask said.

After an exhilarating overtime that featured several Bruins scoring opportunities and Tampa center Steven Stamkos’ one-one-one snuffed out by right winger Jarome Iginla, Lightning goaltender Ben Bishop (28 saves) and Rask (17 saves) dominated through six rounds of a shootout.

Bishop, who blamed himself for the goal Boston used to tie the game in the third period, was not as fortunate as Rask, as Smith deked him right and tucked in the winner.

Among Rask’s stops in the shootout was a snuff of a stick-handling exercise by two-time goals-scoring champion Stamkos and a lunging tip of the puck from Victor Hedman far beyond the crease before the defenseman could attempt his shot.

Rookie left winger Ondrej Palat had a short-handed goal and an assist for the Lightning and defenseman Johnny Borchuk had the game-tying goal for Boston in the third period and an assist. Center Carl Soderberg also had a goal and assist for Boston.

Two nights after falling at home to Buffalo, the worst team in the Eastern Conference in standings points, Tampa Bay (34-24-6) earned a much-needed point against the conference’s second seed, and one that had dominated it this season. The Lightning are winless in three straight and have lost nine of 12, eight in regulation.

”Well, at least we got a point in this one,“ said Lightning coach Jon Cooper. ”I thought we played pretty well. ... I thought all in all we gamed one out.

“We are building. I feel that our game is getting better and better. This is the best we have played since the [Olympics] break and we played a pretty good team and did pretty well.”

Tampa Bay remains in possession of the first Eastern Conference wild card.

Boston, meanwhile, won its fourth straight in improving to 41-17-5, and holds a 10-point lead in the Atlantic Division.

“Every night we’re playing some good teams and it’s that battle where everybody is in their own positions with what they are trying to do in the playoffs,” Iginla said. “But as a team we have been able to have all different lines going, and our goaltending has been outstanding.”

Boston saw a concerted effort from the Lightning in a manic second period. Palat’s 15th goal of the season gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead just 27 seconds into the period as the Lightning killed off a carryover penalty.

Lightning center Tyler Johnson, who leads all rookies with three short-handed goals, sparked the sequence by breaking out past defenseman Dougie Hamilton and rushing Rask, who strayed far from the crease to smother the Johnson’s initial attempt. Palat dug the puck from under Rask’s pads, however, and flung the puck past defenseman Zdeno Chara for a 1-0 lead. Johnson (21) and defenseman Eric Brewer (10) were credited with assists.

Tampa defenseman Mark Barberio upped the margin to 2-0 with 15:47 left in the period with a blast through traffic from the blue line. Rask appeared to never see the rookie’s fifth goal of the season, as Lightning center Nate Thompson occupied Boychuk and defenseman Matt Bartkowksi, then lifted his skate just in time to allow the puck under. Center Tom Pyatt recorded his fourth assist and right winger Ryan Callahan his 15th of the season and first since being traded to the Lightning on Wednesday for Martin St. Louis.

Boston tied the game 2-2, however, with strikes by left winger Daniel Paille and Soderberg within a 91-second span, both on odd-man. With 13:02 left in the second, Paille beat Bishop with a nifty backhand while crossing the goal mouth and Soderberg camped at the blue line to take a pass from center Chris Kelly and tip his 11th of the season through Bishop’s pads. Center Gregory Campbell (11) and defenseman Johnny Boychuk (16) had assists on the Paille’s ninth goal of the season. The assist was Kelly’s seventh.

Tampa Bay reclaimed the lead quickly, however, as center Valtteri Filppula took a sharp-angle Palat pass from the boards to direct in his 21st goal of the season. The assist was Palat’s 24th.

Boston jammed the puck into the net with 13:55 left in the game after a lengthy scrum in front of a flailing Bishop, but the play had been whistled dead and the call was upheld by video review.

Boychuk made no doubt about the actual tying score, hammering in a slapper from outside the right face-off circle with 11:49 left. The goal was his third of the season, off assists from Soderberg (24) and right winger Loui Eriksson (11).

”I was looking at the corner,“ Bishop said. ”I had no idea the puck was at the point. I thought the puck was in the corner.

“It’s extremely frustrating. It’s my fault there on the third one. We probably should have won the game. It’s my fault.”

NOTES: The Lightning have a short-handed goal in consecutive games. Tampa Bay’s eight this season is tied for third in the league. ... Boston was 3-0 against Tampa Bay entering the game on Saturday, having out-scored the Lightning, 11-1, this season. The Bruins had shut out the Lightning twice consecutively. ... Tampa Bay entered having lost eight of its previous 11 overall. ... Boston entered one point behind Pittsburgh for the top seed in the Eastern Conference. ... D Andrej Meszaros (acquired via trade at the deadline) and D Corey Potter (claimed off waivers) practiced with the Bruins for the first time but were healthy scratches, an acknowledgement of the blue-line effort as Boston stifled Washington in a 3-0 win on Thursday. ... Tampa Bay plays 13 of its final 19 games at home. ... Boston LW Brad Marchand leads the NHL with four short-handed goals. Lightning C Tyler Johnson leads all rookies with three. ... Tampa Bay entered play having not allowed a power-play goal in its four home games.