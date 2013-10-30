Preview: Bruins at Penguins

With last season’s embarrassing sweep in the Eastern Conference final still fresh in their minds, the Pittsburgh Penguins attempt to exact a bit of revenge when they host the Boston Bruins on Wednesday. The Penguins boasted the top-ranked offense in the league last season, but it mattered little when they posted all of two goals against Tuukka Rask and the Bruins in the playoffs. Rask is off to solid start to the 2013-14 campaign with a conference-best 1.56 goals-against average.

A number of differences exist between the clubs this season - notably the return to prominence of Marc-Andre Fleury in addition to veteran Jarome Iginla switching locker rooms. With Tomas Vokoun sidelined with a blood clot, Fleury has won eight of his first 10 decisions and posted an impressive 1.79 GAA. After spurning Boston to accept a deal to Pittsburgh at last season’s trade deadline, Iginla opted to join the Bruins in July and has scored two goals and set up five others during his four-game point streak.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN

ABOUT THE BRUINS (7-3-0): David Krejci has picked up where he left off following an impressive postseason run. Krejci, who scored four times against the Penguins in the conference final, has collected two goals and eight assists during his seven-game point streak. Tough guy Milan Lucic has recorded three tallies and as many assists during a four-game point stretch.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (8-4-0): Playing in his second career game, Jayson Megna collected his first goal and assist as Pittsburgh snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-1 triumph over Carolina on Monday. “It’s still fun to see the look on every guy’s face when he scores that first goal,” captain Sidney Crosby said of Megna. Defenseman Brooks Orpik notched a career-high three assists on Monday after being held off the scoresheet in his previous six contests.

OVERTIME

1. Pittsburgh veteran RW Chuck Kobasew will be sidelined three to four weeks with a lower-body injury, which he suffered against Carolina.

2. Boston is a perfect 4-0-0 on the road this season.

3. The Penguins are a paltry 1-for-18 on the power play in the last four games.

PREDICTION: Bruins 2, Penguins 1