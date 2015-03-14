Preview: Bruins at Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins share quite a few similarities heading into Saturday afternoon’s tilt at Consol Energy Center. After all, both clubs own identical 7-1-1 marks over their last nine games and each can stake a claim to a 3-2 overtime victory over the other this season. Evgeni Malkin scored three goals against Boston - including the decisive tally in the teams’ first contest on Nov. 24.

Malkin notched an assist for his 700th career point and captain Sidney Crosby scored a goal and set up two others in Pittsburgh’s 6-4 triumph over Edmonton on Thursday. “They’ve been playing really good hockey lately,” Crosby said of the Bruins. “We’ve had some good hockey games against them in the past, tight-checking, physical, a playoff style of game. I would expect more of the same (Saturday).” While the Penguins are contending in the crowded Metropolitan Division, Boston maintained its six-point lead over Florida in the race for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with a 3-2 shootout win over Tampa Bay on Thursday.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), ROOT (Pittsburgh), TVA

ABOUT THE BRUINS (35-22-10): Patrice Bergeron scored in both regulation and the shootout against the Lightning and has recorded two goals versus the Penguins this season - including the overtime winner on Jan. 7. Ryan Spooner set up a tally against Tampa Bay for his ninth point (three goals, six assists) in as many contests since being recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League. The 23-year-old has scored three goals and set up five others during his seven-game point streak.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (39-18-10): Defenseman Christian Ehrhoff is in line to make his return in Saturday’s contest after missing 18 of the last 19 games with concussion-like symptoms. “We’ll make our lineup decisions (Friday), but we’ll give them (Saturday) before the game,” coach Mike Johnston said. “We needed (Ehrhoff) in a full practice. The important thing is he practiced today, and then talked to the trainers right after practice and determine from there where we’re at.” Speaking of defensemen, Kris Letang’s 42 assists match his career high, which was set during the 2010-11 season.

OVERTIME

1. Pittsburgh owns a 15-2-3 mark versus Atlantic Division representatives.

2. Bruins rookie RW David Pastrnak has two goals and an assist during his three-game point streak.

3. Penguins C Maxim Lapierre is slated to play in his 600th career contest.

PREDICTION: Bruins 4, Penguins 3