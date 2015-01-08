Bergeron scores 2, Bruins edge Pens in OT

PITTSBURGH -- For the fourth game in a row, Boston played beyond regulation Wednesday. It was the first of the four the Bruins won, and they found the timing to be very much to their benefit.

Center Patrice Bergeron scored his second goal of the game at 2:33 of overtime when he tipped a shot by left winger Milan Lucic from the center point. The play stood up under a review to see if Bergeron’s stick was a legal height off the ice for a 3-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Consol Energy Center.

“At some point, it’s going to have to go our way, and tonight that was the case,” Bergeron said. “It wasn’t perfect by all means, but it was a good effort and we found a way to get a big win.”

It came a day after the Bruins got chastised by new club CEO Charlie Jacobs, who said the season has been “very disappointing” and that the Bruins’ performance has been “unacceptable.” Several players reacted following Wednesday’s morning skate by saying they accepted not only Jacobs’ criticism but also blame for the state of things.

Boston, the defending Presidents’ Trophy winner, began the night fifth in the Atlantic Division, ninth in the Eastern Conference and below the playoff cutoff going into a game that got them to the midpoint of the season. The two points moved them above the playoff line.

“It’s always nice to win, especially right now. We need those points,” said defenseman and team captain Zdeno Chara, who scored the Bruins’ first goal.

With their point, the Penguins moved into sole possession of first place in the Metropolitan Division, but they thought they could or should have had two points after outshooting Boston, 39-24.

“I think we deserved the two points, but we missed a couple of chances,” said Pittsburgh center Evgeni Malkin, who had a goal and an assist. “We had a little bit of bad luck, but we played hard. We shot the puck. We controlled. Just not enough to win.”

The Penguins were 0-for-4 on the power play and are just 2-for-31 with the man-advantage over their past 13 games.

It was the eighth meeting in a row between the teams that was decided by one goal.

The Penguins dominated the opening minutes, and right winger Beau Bennett gave them a 1-0 lead at 3:37 of the first period. He took Malkin’s centering pass from behind the net and, six feet to the right of the net, swept the puck between the wide-stance legs of towering Chara and inside the near post.

“He’s coming off injury, too, so we had him spinning a little bit,” Bennett said of Chara. “(Malkin) gains a lot of attention when he has the puck, so I just kind of slipped through the cracks there and was lucky enough to be in the right spot and put one in.”

Chara tied it at 1 at 17:57 of the first period on a searing slap shot from above the left circle. With center David Krejci providing a screen, Chara’s shot sailed past the blocker of Pittsburgh goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.

It was Chara’s first goal since Oct. 18, before he missed 19 games because of a knee injury.

Pittsburgh outshot Boston 14-6 in the second period, but the Bruins got the only goal.

Fleury poke-checked the puck away from Lucic, who battled to get around Penguins defenseman Robert Bortuzzo. The puck slid into the left circle, where Bergeron caught up with it and scored from the hash marks at 15:37 for a 2-1 Bruins lead.

Malkin tied it for the Penguins just 15 seconds into the third period. He carried the puck from his own blue line, cutting wide toward the left-wing boards before cruising to just above the left dot. He let loose a perfectly placed slap shot that sailed over the left shoulder of Boston goaltender Tuukka Rask.

Although Bennett hit the inside of the left post early in overtime, it was Bergeron’s tip that decided it.

”It wasn’t a perfect game, but I think the win was really important for us,“ Boston coach Claude Julien said. ”You know, you say, ‘Where is the confidence?’ Well, you need to win some games to get some confidence so it feels good to get that win and in overtime.

“By no means do we feel or think that we’re out of the woods here, but it’s a good start.”

NOTES: Pittsburgh played without C Marcel Goc, who was ill, along with injured RW Blake Comeau, RW Patric Hornqvist and RW Pascal Dupuis, and D Olli Maatta. Goc missed Monday’s practice, returned for practice Tuesday but sat out the game-day skate and game Wednesday. Coach Mike Johnston indicated the illness is not serious. ... Although Boston recalled rookie RW David Pastrnak from the AHL after he played for the Czech Republic in the world junior tournament, coach Claude Julien said the team opted to scratch the 2014 first-round pick Wednesday so he would not have to play on back-to-back nights. Julien said Pastrnak will play Thursday against New Jersey. ... Boston continues to play without LW Simon Gagne, who is on a personal leave. ... The Penguins lead the NHL with goals from 24 players this season.