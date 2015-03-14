Bruins beat short-handed Penguins

PITTSBURGH -- With Pittsburgh’s St. Patrick’s Day parade taking place outside, the Boston Bruins marched to their fifth straight win inside CONSOL Energy Center, defeating the Penguins, 2-0.

Each of the previous eight meetings between the teams was decided by one goal and this one would have been the ninth if not for Boston’s empty-net goal with under a minute remaining.

Pittsburgh had won eight consecutive afternoon games against Boston. The win gives the Bruins at least one point in eight straight and puts them seven points ahead of the idle Ottawa Senators for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

“I thought we played them well,” Bruins coach Claude Julien said. “It was a good, close contest and Tuukka (Rask) was good for us, and a big goal by (Lucic) to give us that one-goal cushion there.”

In a bizarre start to the game, Pittsburgh center Sidney Crosby was a late scratch after taking warm-ups.

Then, less than two minutes into the game, center Evgeni Malkin took a hard hit from Boston center Chris Kelly and stayed down on the ice because of an apparent lower-body injury.

Malkin got up and skated off to the Pittsburgh locker room, where he stayed for several minutes, but then came back out late in the first period and took a few more shifts.

However, Malkin did not return for the start of the second period.

“You go out there in warmup and take your lines, and then a couple of things change,” Penguins center Brandon Sutter said.

“Especially early in the first period, it was kind of a mad scramble figuring out lines.”

After the game, Penguins coach Mike Johnston gave the update that Crosby was feeling ill after warm-ups and Malkin suffered an injury, and just couldn’t come back.

“They’re both in the trainer’s room, so we’ll get a better evaluation shortly as to whether we think they might be able to play tomorrow or not,” Johnston said

For the 11th game in a row, the Bruins opened the scoring.

Left winger Milan Lucic threw what appeared to be harmless wrist shot on goal from the left wing faceoff circle, but it hit the blocker of Penguins goaltender Thomas Greiss and deflected in to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 9:53 of the first.

The goal was Lucic’s 15th of the season.

“I didn’t even get all of it,” Lucic said. “It was just in one of those scoring positions where you just try to get the puck on net as quick as you can, and you’re not thinking you’re just shooting, and it finds a hole and goes low blocker and in.”

Tallying the first goal in 11 straight games is the longest such streak for the Bruins since scoring first in 12 straight games from Feb. 3-26, 1990.

Pittsburgh’s best scoring chances came early in the second.

Less than 30 seconds into the period, with the Penguins working on a power play, Bruins goaltender Rask made, perhaps his best save by stopping left winger Blake Comeau on a semi breakaway with a sprawling right leg save on Comeau’s backhander.

“I got there and set and he made a move to the backhand so I just threw my leg in there and it happened to hit my skate,” Rask said.

Then, less than two minutes later, Penguins center Nick Spaling got the puck past Rask, but it rang off the post behind the Bruins netminder.

Defenseman Zdeno Chara added an empty-net goal at 18:22 of the third to seal the game for the Bruins.

Neither team was able to convert on the power play, with both teams going 0-for-3.

Rask turned aside all 30 Pittsburgh shots for his 29th win, while Greiss made 28 saves in defeat.

NOTES: Pittsburgh C Maxim Lapierre appeared in his 600th career game. ... The Bruins play back-to-back games every weekend in March. ... The Penguins are the only team that has both special teams ranked among the top eight. ... This was Boston’s 10th of 11 matinee games this season. ... The Penguins have lost 280 man-games to injury or illness this season, the Bruins have lost 128. ... Scratches for the Penguins were D Derrick Pouliot and C Sidney Crosby (illness). Scratches for the Bruins were D Zach Trotman, RW Brett Connolly (fractured right index finger) and RW Brian Ferlin. ... Both teams will be in action again on Sunday. Pittsburgh will host Detroit and the Bruins will travel to Washington. ... The game was Pittsburgh’s 369th consecutive sellout.