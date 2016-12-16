EditorsNote: fixes "head" in 10th graf; fixes "Heinen" in notes

Rakell helps Ducks rally past Bruins

BOSTON -- After giving up five straight goals to turn a one-goal lead into a blowout loss at Dallas, the Anaheim Ducks needed a win Thursday night in the second game of a six-game road trip.

They got one.

"This was huge for us," Rickard Rakell said after he continued his hot streak with a goal and an assist as the Ducks wiped out an early two-goal deficit and scored a 4-3 victory over the Boston Bruins.

"Tough game, and it was good to get the two points," said Rakell, who has eight goals and three assists in the last 12 games.

The Ducks' sixth straight victory over Boston also gave Anaheim a 7-2-1 record over the last 10 games.

Rakell broke a 3-3 tie 5:02 into the second period, ending the scoring as the teams scored seven goals in the first 25:02 (including three in 37 seconds) and none thereafter.

"Bernie played great behind us and we played great," said Rakell, who has 12 goals in 20 games on the season.

"Bernie" is Jonathan Bernier, who made 31 saves to improve his season record to 6-2-1.

Rakell, left alone in front, scored easily on a deflected rebound to beat Anton Khudobin, who made 23 saves and fell to 1-5-0 on the season. The Bruins are 1-8-0 in games not started by Tuukka Rask.

"I'm not going to be a guy that puts my head down and just gives up," said Khudobin, who played last season for the Ducks.

Andrew Cogliano, Kevin Bieksa and Josh Manson also scored for the Ducks, while Zdeno Chara, Austin Czarnik and David Krejci scored for the Bruins.

Krejci actually scored one for each team, batting Cogliano's goal into the net. The goal, the third by the teams in 37 seconds, was originally credited to Jakob Silfverberg but later changed.

The loss was the fifth in the last six games for the Bruins, who did get a point out of three of the games. They also dropped their third straight at home, where they fell to 7-8-0. Poor play at home last season cost them a playoff spot.

"It's disappointing for everybody; we know our fans wanted to see us win," said coach Claude Julien, who knew his team was facing a tough task with a third game in four nights in three different cities.

"For three tough games in four nights, I appreciated the guys' effort in the third," he said.

The Bruins, who lost in overtime at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night, after winning in OT Monday in Montreal, dropped to 1-5-0 on the back end of back-to-backs.

Chara scored his first goal since Oct. 17 -- the seventh this season by a Bruins defenseman. Then 13 seconds later, Ryan Spooner found Czarnik, who scored his second goal in the past three games.

The two quick goals made it seven unanswered against the Ducks dating back to Tuesday in Dallas. And coach Randy Carlyle called a timeout.

Asked if that can help a team, he said, "You hope it does. Sometimes you do it and it doesn't have any affect and you look like a dummy, why'd you do it?"

Anaheim struck 24 seconds later, and it was Cogliano getting credit for the goal.

"After the timeout they came hard and it was a tough break, it was me that put it in," Krejci said.

The Ducks tied it at 17:50 of the opening period when Bieksa, coming out of the penalty box, took a long pass from Ryan Getzlaf and went in alone to beat Khudobin with his first goal since Nov. 4. The Bruins challenged, claiming Bieksa was offside, but, while he did back in with the puck coming in after him, he was clearly in control of it and the challenge was denied.

Just 55 seconds into the second period, Manson scored his first of the season off a scramble, giving Anaheim a 3-2 lead. However, the Bruins went on the power play at 1:30, and Krejci scored his sixth of the season at 2:06.

NOTES: D Sami Vatanen notched the 80th assist of his career, moving him into seventh place among Anaheim defensemen. ... The Bruins recalled LW Anton Blidh from Providence and sent LW Danton Heinen to the same team. ... The Ducks came into the game leading the NHL in faceoff percentage while the Bruins were third -- and the teams split 42 faceoffs. ... The Bruins lead the league with eight players making their NHL debuts this season. Arizona is second with six. ... Bruins D Matt Grzelcyk, a local product whose father works on the TD Garden hockey/basketball conversion crew, made his home debut after playing in Pittsburgh on Wednesday. ... Ducks LW Andrew Cogliano played in his 735th straight game, the longest active streak and sixth-longest streak in league history. ... The Ducks continue their six-game road trip at Detroit on Saturday. The Bruins host the Los Angeles Kings in a Sunday matinee.