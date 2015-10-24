FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2015 / 3:53 AM / 2 years ago

Boston Bruins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Seth Griffith was taken off injured non-roster status and assigned to the Providence Bruins of the AHL. Griffith has yet to see any regular-season action this year due to a MCL sprain in his left knee that occurred in a preseason game on Sept. 20.

D Joe Morrow was activated from injured reserve on Friday. He has played in three games this season for Boston and 18 NHL games in his career, with one goal. Morrow missed the last three games due to the flu.

C Patrice Bergeron didn’t participate in the morning skate so he could spend time with his son, who was born Wednesday, hours before Bergeron collected two points against the Philadelphia Flyers.

D Zdeno Chara, who began his career with the Islanders in 1997, played in his 1,200th career game on Friday.

