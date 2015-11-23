Boston Bruins - PlayerWatch

D Kevan Miller was placed on injured reserve on Sunday. Miller hasn’t played since suffering an upper body injury on Nov. 17 against the San Jose Sharks. Prior to the injury, he had a goal and four assists, along with a plus-1 rating, in 17 games.

F Landon Ferraro was claimed off waivers by Boston from the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. Ferraro, 24, will join the Bruins in Toronto on Sunday evening. He played in 10 games for Detroit this season, recording no points while registering seven penalty minutes. In 17 career NHL games, he has one goal and nine penalty minutes. At the AHL level, Ferraro has two 20-goal campaigns to his name. In 270 AHL games with Grand Rapids, he has totaled 75 goals, 65 assists and 204 penalty minutes.