Boston Bruins - PlayerWatch

C Frank Vatrano’s second goal of the game, with 1:28 left in overtime, gave Boston a 3-2 come-from-behind win against the Detroit Red Wings Wednesday night at Joe Louis Arena. Vatrano tipped in defenseman Colin Miller’s shot during the 3-on-3 for his third goal. “Just put my stick down on the ice and it went it. That’s it,” Vatrano said.

G Jonas Gustavsson, who spent the past three seasons with the Red Wings, made 32 saves in a win Wednesday. “They came out and had a lot of pressure at the net. ... But what’s important is we found a way to come back,” Gustavsson said. “Maybe not how we wanted to get a win but a win is a win.”

F Landon Ferraro began the season with Detroit. He was claimed off waivers by the Bruins on Sunday. This is his second game with Boston.