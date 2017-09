G Tuukka Rask finished with 34 saves in the Bruins’ 3-2, shootout loss to the Oilers. Rask made a highlight-reel stop to deny Edmonton RW Jordan Eberle in the second period. First, Rask laid out to stop LW Taylor Hall on a breakaway, and then Rask reached out to get the tip of his glove on Eberle’s rebound attempt.