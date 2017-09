C Brad Marchand scored on a deke on a penalty shot with 1:06 remaining to give the Bruins a 4-3 lead, his second goal of the game. “It was a bit of a wild one, it was entertaining to watch, but it was definitely a disappointing loss,” said Marchand. “The whole game was fun. Those are the games I think we all enjoy being a part of. They are exciting to watch and they are exciting to play in but they are a lot more fun if you win.”