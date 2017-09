C Joonas Kemppainen was placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury, and the Bruins recalled F Max Talbot from Providence of the AHL on Tuesday.

F Max Talbot was recalled by the Bruins from Providence of the AHL on Tuesday. Talbot is expected to be available on Wednesday night for a game against the Canadiens in Montreal. He has played in seven games for the Bruins and 10 games for Providence this season, compiling four goals and six assists for the AHL club.