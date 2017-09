G Tuukka Rask stopped 31 shots and was the difference in the first two periods to help the Bruins to a third-period comeback in a 3-1 win over the Canadiens on Wednesday. “I think it’s good for the confidence,” Rask said. “We didn’t play our best game and still won, and that says something.”

LW Loui Eriksson scored a short-handed goal to help the Bruins earn a 3-1 win at Montreal. It was his 11th goal of the season.