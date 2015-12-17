Boston Bruins - PlayerWatch

F Zac Rinaldo (upper body injury) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

F Alex Khokhlachev was recalled from the Providence Bruins of the AHL. Khokhlachev, 22, was last recalled by Boston on Nov. 3 and skated in two games. He has appeared in six games for Boston from 2014 to 2015, with no points. He has played in 17 games for Providence this season, registering six goals and 14 assists (first on the team) for 20 points (first on the team).

