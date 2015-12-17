FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boston Bruins - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
December 17, 2015

Boston Bruins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Zac Rinaldo (upper body injury) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

F Alex Khokhlachev was recalled from the Providence Bruins of the AHL. Khokhlachev, 22, was last recalled by Boston on Nov. 3 and skated in two games. He has appeared in six games for Boston from 2014 to 2015, with no points. He has played in 17 games for Providence this season, registering six goals and 14 assists (first on the team) for 20 points (first on the team).

C Alexander Khokhlachev was recalled from AHL Providence on Wednesday. “The few games that he played here I thought he competed hard, worked hard,” Bruins coach Claude Julien said.

