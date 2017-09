F Max Talbot has been suspended for two games without pay due to a late-hit incident in Sunday’s game against the New Jersey Devils. The NHL penalized Talbot for “interference” against Devils forward Jiri Tlusty at 14:30 of the second period. The league ruled Talbot delivered a shoulder hit into the chest and head of Tlusty. Talbot will forfeit $19,354.84 in pay under teams of the Collective Bargaining Agreement.