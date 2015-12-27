FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boston Bruins - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
December 28, 2015 / 1:03 AM / 2 years ago

Boston Bruins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RW David Pastrnak, out since Nov. 3 with a broken foot and on a conditioning assignment with Providence, will head to Finland on Monday for the World Juniors to join the Czech national team. GM Don Sweeney announced after the first period that the team granted permission as long as an injury to the current roster doesn’t occur before then.

RW Jimmy Hayes played in his 200th NHL game.

D Torey Krug left Saturday night’s game against the Buffalo Sabres with an undisclosed injury suffered in the first period. He didn’t come out for the second period and the club announced midway through that he would not return.

LW Max Talbot served the second game of a two-game suspension.

