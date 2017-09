D Colin Miller was assigned by the Bruins to AHL Providence on Thursday. In 28 games for Boston this season, he has two goals and 10 assists.

C Alexander Khokhlachev was recalled by the Bruins from AHL Providence on Thursday. Khokhlachev was recalled by Boston on Dec. 16 and has skated in four games with the Bruins this season. In total, Khokhlachev has appeared in eight games for Boston from 2014 to 2015, including his NHL debut on April 13, 2014 against the Devils in New Jersey.