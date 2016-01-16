Boston Bruins - PlayerWatch

G Jonas Gustavsson made 33 saves and came up big during the second period. The Bruins took three consecutive penalties in a 4:32 span, but Buffalo was unable to score with the man advantage. “When you kill those three you get some momentum from that and you feel the energy maybe goes a little bit our way so obviously that was huge,” Gustavsson said.

C Ryan Spooner had a goal and two assists for the Bruins (22-16-5), who ended a three-game losing streak.

D Zdeno Chara scored the game-winner 29 seconds into the third and the Bruins held on for a 4-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres. The win came after the Bruins surrendered third-period leads in back-to-back defeats. “We wanted to finish strong, and especially improve our third period,” Chara said. “And that’s what we did.”