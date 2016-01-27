Boston Bruins - PlayerWatch

G Jonas Gustavsson left Tuesday night’s game against the Anaheim Ducks after the first period because of illness and was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for observation. Gustavsson allowed two goals on 16 shots in the first period and was replaced by Tuukka Rask at the start of the second. Gustavsson was not on the bench on the backup goalie’s seat on the bench. Late in the period, the Bruins made the announcement that Gustavsson had been taken to the hospital.

LW Matt Beleskey played his first game against his former team on Tuesday night, saying before the game, “I’ve definitely had this one circled on the calendar.”