RW David Pastrnak, sent to AHL Providence to play during the break, was back for Boston on Tuesday.

G Jonas Gustavsson, placed on injured reserve after being hospitalized last week for an elevated heart rate, is practicing but has not yet been cleared to play -- G Malcolm Subban recalled from AHL Providence as the backup.

C Ryan Spooner was back at his natural position after playing three games at right wing. He came in with four assists during a four-game points streak.