F Joonas Kemppainen was reassigned to Providence of the American Hockey League on Friday. Kemppainen, 27, is in his first NHL season and has appeared in 35 games with Boston, tallying one goal and two assists. Last season, the 6-foot-3, 223-pound forward played in 59 games in the Finnish Elite League, recording 11 goals and 21 assists. During his nine seasons in Finland, Kemppainen totaled 161 points (62 goals, 99 assists) in 464 regular-season games.