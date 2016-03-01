FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boston Bruins - PlayerWatch
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
March 2, 2016 / 3:13 AM / 2 years ago

Boston Bruins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LW Tyler Randell was recalled by Boston from Providence of the American Hockey League on Monday.

F Joonas Kemppainen was assigned to Providence of the American Hockey League, the team announced Monday. Kemppainen has two goals and three assists in 44 games with the Bruins.

F Zac Rinaldo was assigned to to Providence of the American Hockey League, the team announced Monday. Rinaldo has one goal and two assists in 52 games with Boston this season.

F Max Talbot was assigned to Providence of the American Hockey League, the team announced Monday. Talbot played in 36 games with Boston this season, collecting two goals and four assists.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.