Boston Bruins - PlayerWatch

LW Tyler Randell was recalled by Boston from Providence of the American Hockey League on Monday.

F Joonas Kemppainen was assigned to Providence of the American Hockey League, the team announced Monday. Kemppainen has two goals and three assists in 44 games with the Bruins.

F Zac Rinaldo was assigned to to Providence of the American Hockey League, the team announced Monday. Rinaldo has one goal and two assists in 52 games with Boston this season.

F Max Talbot was assigned to Providence of the American Hockey League, the team announced Monday. Talbot played in 36 games with Boston this season, collecting two goals and four assists.