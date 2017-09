RW Brad Marchand continued his career year with his team-high 33rd goal of the season Thursday night. It’s his 18th goal in 26 games since serving a 3-game suspension at the beginning of January, and it pushed him into third place behind LW Alex Ovechkin (41) and RW Patrick Kane (37) for third in the league. Marchand has already blown his previous career goal-scoring high of 28 out of the water, and is on pace to finish with 42 this year.