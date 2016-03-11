Boston Bruins - PlayerWatch

G Tuukka Rask did not have a happy ending to his 29th birthday, allowing the overtime goal that left the Bruins with a 3-2 defeat. It was Boston’s fourth straight overtime game and Rask has gone 1-2 while playing in three of them. “I’ve had it with these three-on-three overtimes,” he said. “It’s just scoring chance after scoring chance, but you just try to win the games right? I mean I was hoping that they would score a quick goal like last game (Brad Marchand 10 seconds into OT) but it didn’t happen.”