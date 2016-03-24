Boston Bruins - PlayerWatch

C Ryan Spooner had 37 points over the first four months of the season but he has appeared to hit a wall. He has just two goals and nine points in his past 24 games and just two points -- both assists -- in his past nine games. During the Bruins’ current four-game losing streak, he is pointless with six shots.

G Jeremy Smith was sent down to Providence of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. Smith, who has yet to make his NHL debut, was an emergency call-up on Tuesday. The Bruins faced the Rangers on Wednesday night in New York. In 11 games for Providence this season, Smith has a 7-3-1 record with a 2.07 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage. He was loaned to the Minnesota Wild’s AHL affiliate at the start of the season and played in 23 games for Iowa, posting a 5-14-3 record with a 2.97 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. Smith was drafted by the Nashville Predators in the second round in 2007 and signed as a free agent with the Bruins in July 2014.

G Tuukka Rask left the game after the first period due to an illness. He was replaced by Jonas Gustavsson, who stopped 13 of 15 shots over the final two periods.