FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boston Bruins - PlayerWatch
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
March 25, 2016 / 2:36 AM / a year ago

Boston Bruins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Ryan Spooner had 37 points over the first four months of the season but he has appeared to hit a wall. He has just two goals and nine points in his past 24 games and just two points -- both assists -- in his past nine games. During the Bruins’ current four-game losing streak, he is pointless with six shots.

G Jeremy Smith was sent down to Providence of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. Smith, who has yet to make his NHL debut, was an emergency call-up on Tuesday. The Bruins faced the Rangers on Wednesday night in New York. In 11 games for Providence this season, Smith has a 7-3-1 record with a 2.07 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage. He was loaned to the Minnesota Wild’s AHL affiliate at the start of the season and played in 23 games for Iowa, posting a 5-14-3 record with a 2.97 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. Smith was drafted by the Nashville Predators in the second round in 2007 and signed as a free agent with the Bruins in July 2014.

G Tuukka Rask left the game after the first period due to an illness. He was replaced by Jonas Gustavsson, who stopped 13 of 15 shots over the final two periods.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.