#US NHL
April 6, 2016 / 2:31 AM / a year ago

Boston Bruins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Seth Griffith was reassigned to Providence of the American Hockey League by the Boston Bruins. Griffith played in two games for Boston since his recall on March 30. He has seen action in 34 games for the Bruins over the past two seasons and has 11 points (six goals, five assists). Griffith has 67 points (22 goals, 45 assists) in 51 games for Providence.

D Colin Miller was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Tuesday, the team announced. Miller, 23, has 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in 39 games with Boston. He had 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 19 games for Providence.

D Colin Miller was recalled from Providence on Tuesday.

D Kevan Miller returned Tuesday after he missed a game with a lower body injury.

D Dennis Seidenberg (lower body) practiced Monday but missed his third straight game on Tuesday night.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
