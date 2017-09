F Max Talbot was recalled on an emergency basis from Providence of the AHL. Talbot, 32, has played in 36 games with Boston this season, accruing two goals and four assists. In his Bruins career, the 5-11, 186-pounder has tallied two goals and seven assists in 54 games. Talbot has skated in 23 games with Providence, registering 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists).