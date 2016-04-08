FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boston Bruins - PlayerWatch
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
April 9, 2016 / 7:54 PM / a year ago

Boston Bruins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RW Jimmy Hayes was out Thursday with an undisclosed injury suffered in Tuesday night’s game.

D Torey Krug finally ended his goal-scoring drought on Thursday night, scoring his first goal in 55 games since he last scored on Dec. 5. Krug, who also had two assists in the Bruins’ important 5-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings, looked up toward the sky after finally scoring -- the goal coming two games after he had 10 shots on goal in Chicago last Sunday.

LW Brad Marchand captured his second Bruins’ Seventh Player Award, voted by the fans to the Boston player who exceeds expectations. Marchand, who entered the game with a career-high 36 goals, previously won the 2010-11 award as a rookie.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.