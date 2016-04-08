Boston Bruins - PlayerWatch

RW Jimmy Hayes was out Thursday with an undisclosed injury suffered in Tuesday night’s game.

D Torey Krug finally ended his goal-scoring drought on Thursday night, scoring his first goal in 55 games since he last scored on Dec. 5. Krug, who also had two assists in the Bruins’ important 5-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings, looked up toward the sky after finally scoring -- the goal coming two games after he had 10 shots on goal in Chicago last Sunday.

LW Brad Marchand captured his second Bruins’ Seventh Player Award, voted by the fans to the Boston player who exceeds expectations. Marchand, who entered the game with a career-high 36 goals, previously won the 2010-11 award as a rookie.