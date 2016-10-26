Boston Bruins - PlayerWatch

G Zane McIntyre called back from AHL Providence to back up Malcolm Subban, then got into the game Tuesday after Boston fell behind Minnesota 3-0.

G Zane McIntyre entered in place of Malcolm Subban in the second period Tuesday against Minnesota. He stopped 15 of the 17 shots he faced in his NHL debut.

D Rob O'Gara sent to AHL Providence with D Adam McQuaid returning from an upper-body injury.

G Malcolm Subban started because of injuries to Tuukka Rask and Anton Khudobin, and the Wild poured three goals past him in the second period, prompting him to be pulled.

D Adam McQuaid (upper body) made his 2016-17 debut Tuesday against Minnesota.

G Tuukka Rask (lower body) was out Tuesday. He is officially day-to-day.

C David Backes was out with a "minor issue."

G Anton Khudobin (wrist or arm) is out for three weeks after getting hurt in practice Monday.