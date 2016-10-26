FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Boston Bruins - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
October 27, 2016 / 3:06 AM / 10 months ago

Boston Bruins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Zane McIntyre called back from AHL Providence to back up Malcolm Subban, then got into the game Tuesday after Boston fell behind Minnesota 3-0.

G Zane McIntyre entered in place of Malcolm Subban in the second period Tuesday against Minnesota. He stopped 15 of the 17 shots he faced in his NHL debut.

D Rob O'Gara sent to AHL Providence with D Adam McQuaid returning from an upper-body injury.

G Malcolm Subban started because of injuries to Tuukka Rask and Anton Khudobin, and the Wild poured three goals past him in the second period, prompting him to be pulled.

D Adam McQuaid (upper body) made his 2016-17 debut Tuesday against Minnesota.

G Tuukka Rask (lower body) was out Tuesday. He is officially day-to-day.

C David Backes was out with a "minor issue."

G Anton Khudobin (wrist or arm) is out for three weeks after getting hurt in practice Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.