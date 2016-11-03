Boston Bruins - PlayerWatch

F Danton Heinen was demoted to Providence of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. Heinen, 21, is in his first professional season with the Bruins organization, skating in seven of the team’s nine games and recording two penalty minutes and six shots on goal. Heinen finished up his sophomore season at the University of Denver in 2015-16, recording 20 goals and 28 assists in 41 games. He also led the team to an NCAA Tournament berth for the second straight season, helping the Pioneers advance to the 2016 Frozen Four.