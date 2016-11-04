Boston Bruins - PlayerWatch

RW David Pastrnak returned to the lineup after serving a two-game suspension.

D Brandon Carlo opened the scoring just 4:01 into the game when the Boston defenseman skated with the puck from his spot at the right point and around the faceoff circle to put a bad-angle shot through a screen that eluded G Andrei Vasilevskiy and dropped just inside the goal for a 1-0 lead.

C Ryan Spooner one-timed a pass from Torey Krug past Vasilevskiy for a 2-0 lead at 10:47 on a power-play goal. Tampa Bay challenged the play for offside but review proved inconclusive on the back skate of Brad Marchand on the entry play.

RW Jimmy Hayes converted his shootout attempt in the 10th round to give the Boston Bruins a 4-3 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at Amalie Arena.

G Tuukka Rask made 30 saves through regulation and overtime, allowing more than a goal for just the second time in six starts this season. Rask stopped 9-of-10 Lightning shooters in the shootout.