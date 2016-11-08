Boston Bruins - PlayerWatch

LW David Pastrnak recorded a goal and an assist Monday as the Bruins beat the Sabres 4-0.

C Riley Nash scored his first goal of the season Monday as the Bruins beat the Sabres 4-0.

C David Krejci finally scored his first goal of the season and did it with the Bruins having a two-man advantage Monday against Buffalo.

G Tuukka Rask made 32 saves for his 32nd career shutout as Boston beat Buffalo 4-0 Monday. Rask, who was shaky in the 5-2 loss to the Rangers, was sharp Monday, when he stopped 14 shots in the third period. With the game at Montreal on Tuesday night and Rask playing with some sort of lower-body issue, it appears rookie Zane McIntyre could be headed for his second NHL start.