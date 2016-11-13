FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 14, 2016 / 3:06 AM / 9 months ago

Boston Bruins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LW Ryan Spooner scored in Boston's 2-1 victory over Arizona on Saturday. D Zdeno Chara sent a shot toward the net that Spooner deflected through G Louis Domingue's pads with traffic at one side of the crease for Spooner's third goal of the season. "He's got a bomb," Spooner said of Chara. "I was kind of scared when I was standing in front there. I was just happy that it went in the back of the net."

C Patrice Bergeron was dominant in the faceoff circle in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Arizona, winning 24 of 29 draws.

D Zdeno Chara recorded his 400th career assist.

G Tuukka Rask made 30 saves in Boston's 2-1 victory over Arizona on Saturday to improve to 9-1-0 this season.

