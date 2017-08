D Kevan Miller has resumed practicing with the Bruins but is not ready to set a timetable for his return from a broken left thumb he sustained in the team's final preseason game.

LW David Pastrnak sat out the Thursday game with an undisclosed injury. The 20-year-old third-year forward from the Czech Republic, whose 10 goals tie him for second in the NHL, is listed as day-to-day.

G Tuukka Rask made 28 saves Thursday, but a last-minute goal by Minnesota left him with a 1-0 loss.