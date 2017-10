F Anton Blidh was recalled by Boston from Providence of the AHL. Blidh joined the Bruins for their Friday practice and was expected to travel with the team to Buffalo to face the Sabres on Saturday afternoon. This is Blidh’s first career NHL recall. Blidh, 21, is in his second full professional season with the Bruins organization in 2016-17, appearing in 19 games with Providence and producing five goals, four assists and 22 penalty minutes.