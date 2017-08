RW David Pastrnak scored his 16th goal of the season Wednesday, surpassing his total of 15 goals in 51 games last season.

G Tuukka Rask stopped 16 shots and fell to 1-8-5 in his career against Washington with a 4-3 overtime loss Wednesday.

D John-Michael Liles, who suffered a concussion Nov. 27 against Tampa, missed his fifth straight game Wednesday and has yet to resume skating. .