Boston Bruins - PlayerWatch

C Ryan Spooner scored the game-winner with 3:53 remaining and added an empty-net goal with 51.5 seconds remaining to lead Boston to a 4-2 victory in Buffalo on Thursday. Slow starts have been a problem this season for the Bruins, who trailed 2-0 after one period and were 1-6-2 when trailing after 20 minutes prior to Thursday. "Yeah, it's kind of a trend here," Spooner said. "As a team I'm not really sure what's going on but it's something we need to discuss. The second and third have been great for us, but the first has been an issue."

G Tuukka Rask made 31 saves as Boston erased a two-goal deficit in a 4-2 victory in Buffalo on Thursday. "We showed that we can battle back," Rask said. "The really good thing was that we battled back in the second and then in the third we just took it to them. We weren't afraid to lose the game, we wanted to win it."

RW David Backes left the game with 5:07 remaining in the first period of Boston's 4-2 victory in Buffalo on Thursday after a hard hit by William Carrier.