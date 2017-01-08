FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 9, 2017 / 1:35 AM / 7 months ago

Boston Bruins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

G Zane McIntyre, 24, was called up Saturday from Providence of the AHL, where he was 10-0-0 with a 1.41 GAA

LW Brad Marchand scored twice for his first goals since Dec. 23 in Saturday's 4-0 victory in Florida. Marchand scored on a shorthanded breakaway in the first period and on a power play in the second. "That's the kind of guy he is," Bruins coach Claude Julien said of Marchand, who has 12 goals this season. "He can score in all situations."

G Tuukka Rask made 25 saves in Saturday's 4-0 victory in Florida. Rask is 4-0-0 versus the Panthers this season. Rask is 19-3-1 in his career against Florida, including four shutouts. His goals-against average against Florida is 1.46, and his save percentage is .951. "Tuukka was great," Bruins D Torey Krug said. "He was seeing the puck well."

D John-Michael Liles (concussion) practiced Friday and could return soon.

C David Backes scored in Saturday's 4-0 victory in Florida in his first game back since suffering a concussion Dec. 29. He has three goals in three games against Florida this season.

G Anton Khudobin (1-5-0) cleared waivers and was sent to Providence of the AHL.

