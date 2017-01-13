FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 14, 2017 / 9:21 PM / 7 months ago

Boston Bruins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Zane McIntyre (0-3-1) made 14 saves on 16 shots in relief of injured G Tuukka Rask on Thursday. However, he couldn't come up with the big stops Rask has consistently made this season as the Bruins fell 2-1 at Nashville.

D Colin Miller (lower-body injury) didn't play Thursday night after being injured Tuesday night at St. Louis.

D Adam McQuaid (upper-body injury) was able to return to action Thursday after leaving the Tuedsay game in the first period.

G Tuukka Rask, struck at the bottom of the mask around the throat, was forced out of action with just the third shot he faced Thursday.

