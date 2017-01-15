FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Boston Bruins - PlayerWatch
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
#US NHL
January 16, 2017 / 9:02 PM / 7 months ago

Boston Bruins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Kevan Miller left Saturday's game against the Flyers after sustaining an injury midway through the second period.

LW David Pastrnak recorded two assists Saturday in the Bruins' 6-3 win over the Flyers.

D Torey Krug registered a goal and an assist Saturday in the Bruins' 6-3 win over the Flyers.

C David Krejci scored his 500th career point in the Saturday game, moving past Adam Oates to 14th on the franchise's all-time list.

LW Brad Marchand scored two goals and added three assists to lead the Bruins to a 6-3 victory over the Flyers on Saturday afternoon.

G Tuukka Rask, making a return to the Boston net after being forced out of Thursday's game with an injury, made 21 saves in a 6-3 win over the Flyers on Saturday.

