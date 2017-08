G Zane McIntyre was assigned by the Bruins to AHL Providence on Wednesday. McIntyre, 24, played in eight games (three starts) with Boston this season, posting a 0-4-1 record with a 3.96 goals-against average and an .858 save percentage. He also appeared in 13 games for Providence this season, compiling a 11-0-0 record with a 1.44 goals-against average and .950 save percentage.

G Anton Khudobin was recalled by Boston from the Providence Bruins of the AHL on Wednesday.