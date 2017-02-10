RW David Pastrnak, moved down to the second line, scored two power-play goals in Thursday's 6-3 victory over San Jose. Pastrnak has eight points (four goals) in the last three contests. "We came a little more energized and we wanted to get the win for Butch," Pastrnak said of interim coach Bruce Cassidy, who replaced the fired Claude Julien.

C Patrice Bergeron recorded a goal and three assists in Thursday's 6-3 victory over San Jose to extend his point streak to six games.

D Zdeno Chara (illness) did not play but hopes to return for Saturday's home game against the Vancouver Canucks.

C David Backes, promoted to the top line by interim coach Bruce Cassidy, recorded a goal and two assists in Thursday's 6-3 victory over San Jose. Backes, who recorded zero goals, one assist and a minus-11 rating in the last 12 games, scored 52 seconds into the game.