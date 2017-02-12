FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Boston Bruins - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
February 13, 2017 / 3:46 AM / 6 months ago

Boston Bruins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RW David Pastrnak scored the tiebreaking goal -- his 25th of the season -- with two minutes left in Saturday's 4-3 victory over Vancouver. Pastrnak took a long pass from David Krejci, went 1-on-1 with defenseman Christopher Tanev, stopped, drew the puck back and beat Ryan Miller to give interim coach Bruce Cassidy his second victory in as many games. It was Pastrnak's third goal in two contests.

LW Frank Vatrano had a goal and two assists in Saturday's 4-3 victory over Vancouver. His goal was Boston's 10th on the power play in the last seven games.

Peter Cehlarik made his NHL debut in Saturday's 4-3 victory over Vancouver.

D Zdeno Chara (illness) returned Saturday after missing Thursday night's game.

C David Krejci had two assists, including one on Dave Pastrnak's winning goal, in Saturday's 4-3 victory over Vancouver. "It was one of those things that Pasta was open, gave him the puck, and then, next thing we knew, it went in," Krejci said. "But I felt like we were really close as a line all night and it was nice that it finally went in and that was the game."

G Anton Khudobin made 29 saves in Saturday's 4-3 victory over Vancouvre. It was his second victory of the season and first since Dec. 1.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.