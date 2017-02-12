Boston Bruins - PlayerWatch

RW David Pastrnak scored the tiebreaking goal -- his 25th of the season -- with two minutes left in Saturday's 4-3 victory over Vancouver. Pastrnak took a long pass from David Krejci, went 1-on-1 with defenseman Christopher Tanev, stopped, drew the puck back and beat Ryan Miller to give interim coach Bruce Cassidy his second victory in as many games. It was Pastrnak's third goal in two contests.

LW Frank Vatrano had a goal and two assists in Saturday's 4-3 victory over Vancouver. His goal was Boston's 10th on the power play in the last seven games.

Peter Cehlarik made his NHL debut in Saturday's 4-3 victory over Vancouver.

D Zdeno Chara (illness) returned Saturday after missing Thursday night's game.

C David Krejci had two assists, including one on Dave Pastrnak's winning goal, in Saturday's 4-3 victory over Vancouver. "It was one of those things that Pasta was open, gave him the puck, and then, next thing we knew, it went in," Krejci said. "But I felt like we were really close as a line all night and it was nice that it finally went in and that was the game."

G Anton Khudobin made 29 saves in Saturday's 4-3 victory over Vancouvre. It was his second victory of the season and first since Dec. 1.