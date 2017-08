D Zdeno Chara played his 798th game for the club to move past P.J. Axelsson for the most in team history by any player born outside North America. Chara scored a goal in the Bruins' loss at Anaheim on Wednesday.

G Tuukka Rask made 20 saves Wednesday in the Bruins' 5-3 loss at Anaheim.

C David Backes logged two assists Wednesday in the Bruins' 5-3 loss at Anaheim.