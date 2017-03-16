Boston Bruins - PlayerWatch

LW David Pastrnak had two goals, including one into an empty net with 2.1 seconds remaining, as the Bruins beat the Flames 5-2 Wednesday. Pastrnak extended his point-scoring streak to 10 games (five goals, nine assists).

C Tim Schaller missed his third consecutive game Wednesday due to a lower-body injury.

C Ryan Spooner, who missed the previous three games due to a concussion, made his return to Boston's lineup. He recorded an assist Wednesday in the Bruins' win at Calgary.

LW Brad Marchand registered a goal and an assist as the Bruins beat the Flames 5-2 Wednesday.

C David Backes, after crashing hard into the boards late in the first period, returned in the second to score the game-winning goal as the Bruins beat the Flames 5-2 Wednesday.

G Anton Khudobin made 21 saves to record his fourth straight win and improve his record to 5-5-1. He led the Bruins to a 5-2 win at Calgary on Wednesday.