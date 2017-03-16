FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boston Bruins - PlayerWatch
March 17, 2017 / 4:16 AM / 5 months ago

Boston Bruins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LW David Pastrnak had two goals, including one into an empty net with 2.1 seconds remaining, as the Bruins beat the Flames 5-2 Wednesday. Pastrnak extended his point-scoring streak to 10 games (five goals, nine assists).

C Tim Schaller missed his third consecutive game Wednesday due to a lower-body injury.

C Ryan Spooner, who missed the previous three games due to a concussion, made his return to Boston's lineup. He recorded an assist Wednesday in the Bruins' win at Calgary.

LW Brad Marchand registered a goal and an assist as the Bruins beat the Flames 5-2 Wednesday.

C David Backes, after crashing hard into the boards late in the first period, returned in the second to score the game-winning goal as the Bruins beat the Flames 5-2 Wednesday.

G Anton Khudobin made 21 saves to record his fourth straight win and improve his record to 5-5-1. He led the Bruins to a 5-2 win at Calgary on Wednesday.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.