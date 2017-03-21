Boston Bruins - PlayerWatch

C Noel Acciari and C Sean Kuraly were recalled from AHL Providence on Monday. Acciari had an assist in the game at Toronto.

C Sean Kuraly and C Noel Acciari were recalled from AHL Providence on Monday. Kuraly did not dress for the game at Toronto.

G Tuukka Rask stopped 26 of the 28 shots he faced Monday in the Bruins' 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

RW David Backes (illness) did not take part in the morning skate and was considered a game-time decision. He wound up playing, and he scored a first-period goal.