5 months ago
Boston Bruins - PlayerWatch
April 1, 2017 / 9:15 PM / 5 months ago

Boston Bruins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RW Frank Vatrano, who has gone 14 games without a goal, was out with an upper-body injury.

D Torey Krug had a power-play goal 1:18 into the second period in a 2-0 win over Dallas.

C Patrice Bergeron recorded 13 faceoff wins and leads the NHL with 1,023.

C David Krejci played in his 700th NHL game.

LW Brad Marchand notched his career-high 38th goal and added an assist in Boston's 2-0 win over Dallas. Marchand snapped his career high in goals set last year and has 38 points in the last 27 games. He is the first Bruin to score at least 38 goals since Glen Murray scored 44 in 2002-03. Marchand's 191st career goal moved him past Bill Cowley into 19th place on Boston's all-time list.

G Tuukka Rask shut out Dallas 2-0. Playing his second strong game since being called out by interim coach Bruce Cassidy, Rask made 27 saves, 11 in the third period. It was his seventh shutout of the season and the 37th of his career.

