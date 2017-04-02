FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Boston Bruins - PlayerWatch
April 2, 2017 / 8:22 PM / 5 months ago

Boston Bruins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RW David Pastrnak recorded two assists in Saturday's 5-2 victory over Florida.

RW Noel Acciari scored for the second straight game in Saturday's 5-2 victory over Florida after going the first 43 games of his career without a goal.

RW Jimmy Hayes sustained a lower-body injury in Saturday's 5-2 victory over Florida.

C Patrice Bergeron scored twice in Saturday's 5-2 victory over Florida. Bergeron has 20 goals, reaching that plateau for the sixth straight 82-game season and eighth time in his career.

LW Brad Marchand extended his career high with his 39th goal in Saturday's 5-2 victory over Florida.

G Tuukka Rask made 24 saves -- 13 in the third period -- in Saturday's 5-2 victory over Florida. Rask won his third straight start after he was called out by interim coach Bruce Cassidy after a shaky game March 23. "We bent certainly, but didn't break," said Cassidy, who is 16-7 since taking over for the fired Claude Julien. "Tuukka made some big stops." Said Rask, who has stopped 75 of 78 shots during his three-game winning streak: "It's been a trend lately. We haven't played our best hockey for 60 minutes, but we've been able to grind things out."

